Current Favorite For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event. As it is the first of its kind, little is known about the match.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Wyatt as the -2000 favorite to retain the match, while Knight is the +700 underdog.

During an appearance on WWE After The Bell, Knight shed more light on the match and what he’s been told:

“Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making. There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be.’ Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick ass street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble,” he said.