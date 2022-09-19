Current Favorite for Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, the final match of the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Tournament to determine the new World Champion will take place between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

The early betting odds for the match have been released, and they list Danielson as the favorite to win the title with odds of -300, while Moxley is listed as the underdog with odds of +200, according to Betonline.com.

Here are the latest cards for this week’s AEW Grand Slam episodes:

GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante (could air on Dynamite)

* Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

* Rampage Golden Ticket Battle Royale (winner receives future shot at the AEW world title)

* Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks