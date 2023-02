At WWE WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Betonline.ag lists Ripley as a -500 betting favorite and Flair as a +300 underdog to win the championship in the upcoming match.

Ripley earned her championship match by winning the 30-Woman Royal Rumble.

