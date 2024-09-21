Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Bad Blood 2024

The betting odds for WWE Bad Blood 2024 have been published by betonline.ag.
The favorites are marked with a “-” symbol, while the underdogs are indicated by a “+” symbol. The figure for the favorites indicates the amount of money you must wager to secure a $100 win. For the underdogs, this figure indicates the potential winnings from a $100 bet.
Gunther (c) -10000 (1/100)
Sami Zayn +2000 (20/1)
Liv Morgan (c) -250 (2/5)
Rhea Ripley +170 (17/10)
CM Punk -1000 (1/10)
Drew McIntyre +550 (11/2)
Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)
The Bloodline +700 (7/1)
Damian Priest -900 (1/9)
Finn Balor +500 (5/1)
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage of the PLE.