Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Roadblock

WWE will hold its Roadblock special on Tuesday, March 11th, at The Theater from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The NXT Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, and Women’s North American Championship will be defended.

The betting odds for WWE Roadblock have been revealed, with Oba Femi as the clear favorite to retain his title over TNA X-Division Champion Moose and “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer as the clear favorite to retain her title and become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE NXT Championship Match:

“The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi (c): (-1500) vs. TNA X-Division Chamber Moose: (+600)

WWE NXT Women’s And Women’s North American Championship Match:

WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia: (+550) vs. WWE Women’s North American Champion “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer: (-1000)

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c): (-1000) vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom): (+550)