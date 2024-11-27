Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE will hold its 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event this Saturday, November 30th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The men’s and Women’s WarGames matches will take place.

Current betting odds for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames have been revealed, with the new Bloodline and “Big” Bronson as the clear favorite to win the Men’s WarGames Match and Rhea Ripley and company as the clear favorite to win the Women’s WarGames Match.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s WarGames Match:

The new Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga, “The Infamous” Tonga Loa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) and “Big” Bronson Reed -150 (2/3) vs. The OG Bloodline (“The OTC” Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn) and “The Best In Te World” CM Punk +110 (11/10)

Women’s WarGames Match:

Rhea Ripley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, Naomi, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Bayley -200 (1/2) vs. The Judgement Day (WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez), WWE Women’s Champion “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax, 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton and Candice LaRae +150 (3/2)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) -5000 (1/50) vs. Damian Priest +1200 (12/1)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match:

Bron Breakker (c) -1000 (1/10) vs. “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus +550 (11/2) vs. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser +1000 (10/1)

WWE United States Championship Match:

“The Mega Star” LA Knight (c) +100 (1/1) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura -140 (5/7)