Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 39

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Some of the opening betting odds for WWE’s next event, WrestleMania 39, have been released ahead of the show next weekend.

Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the favorites to win the Tag Team Titles.

The favorite is represented by a (-) or the smallest number, while the underdog is represented by a (+) and the larger number.

Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (champion) +325 vs. Cody Rhodes -550

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (champion) +500 vs. Rhea Ripley -1000

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (champion) -120 vs. Asuka -120

Singles Match
Brock Lesnar -1000 vs. Omos +500

WWE United States Championship Match (Opening Bout of Night 1)
Austin Theory (champion) -400 vs. John Cena +250

Singles Match
Seth Rollins -500 vs. Logan Paul +300

Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita -300 vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) +200

Hell in a Cell Match
Edge -120 vs. Finn Balor -120

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Gunther (champion) -115 vs. Sheamus +140 vs. Drew McIntyre +300

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (champions) +900 vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn -4000

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet +100 vs. Alpha Academy +1400 vs. Viking Raiders +135 vs. Street Profits +175

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR