Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 39

Some of the opening betting odds for WWE’s next event, WrestleMania 39, have been released ahead of the show next weekend.
Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the favorites to win the Tag Team Titles.
The favorite is represented by a (-) or the smallest number, while the underdog is represented by a (+) and the larger number.
Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (champion) +325 vs. Cody Rhodes -550
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (champion) +500 vs. Rhea Ripley -1000
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (champion) -120 vs. Asuka -120
Singles Match
Brock Lesnar -1000 vs. Omos +500
WWE United States Championship Match (Opening Bout of Night 1)
Austin Theory (champion) -400 vs. John Cena +250
Singles Match
Seth Rollins -500 vs. Logan Paul +300
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita -300 vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) +200
Hell in a Cell Match
Edge -120 vs. Finn Balor -120
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Gunther (champion) -115 vs. Sheamus +140 vs. Drew McIntyre +300
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (champions) +900 vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn -4000
Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet +100 vs. Alpha Academy +1400 vs. Viking Raiders +135 vs. Street Profits +175