Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 39

Some of the opening betting odds for WWE’s next event, WrestleMania 39, have been released ahead of the show next weekend.

Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the favorites to win the Tag Team Titles.

The favorite is represented by a (-) or the smallest number, while the underdog is represented by a (+) and the larger number.

Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (champion) +325 vs. Cody Rhodes -550

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (champion) +500 vs. Rhea Ripley -1000

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (champion) -120 vs. Asuka -120

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar -1000 vs. Omos +500

WWE United States Championship Match (Opening Bout of Night 1)

Austin Theory (champion) -400 vs. John Cena +250

Singles Match

Seth Rollins -500 vs. Logan Paul +300

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita -300 vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) +200

Hell in a Cell Match

Edge -120 vs. Finn Balor -120

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (champion) -115 vs. Sheamus +140 vs. Drew McIntyre +300

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (champions) +900 vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn -4000

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Braun Strowman & Ricochet +100 vs. Alpha Academy +1400 vs. Viking Raiders +135 vs. Street Profits +175