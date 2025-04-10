Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 41

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, BetOnline.ag has released the latest betting odds for the blockbuster two-night event. The odds offer insight into who the oddsmakers believe will walk out victorious on WWE’s grandest stage.

John Cena is favored to make history with a 17th world title win, but Cody Rhodes fans shouldn’t count him out.

CM Punk is the odds-on favorite in his high-stakes triple threat, signaling strong fan and industry confidence in his return storyline.

Jacob Fatu is heavily favored to dethrone LA Knight, potentially setting up a huge breakout WWE moment.

In the women’s division, Charlotte Flair narrowly edges out Tiffany Stratton, while the triple threat title picture leans slightly toward Bianca Belair.

For those unfamiliar with betting terminology:

A “-” (minus) sign denotes the favorite. The number reflects how much you must wager to win $100.

A “+” (plus) sign indicates the underdog, showing how much you’d win if you bet $100.

Here’s a full breakdown of the current odds across all major matches:

Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena: -210 (Favorite)

Cody Rhodes (C): +160

World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso: -600 (Heavy Favorite)

Gunther (C): +350

WWE Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four-Way

Dominik Mysterio: -175 (Favorite)

Penta: +150

Bron Breakker (C): +350

Finn Bálor: +600

WWE United States Championship

Jacob Fatu: -700 (Strong Favorite)

LA Knight (C): +400

WWE Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair: -130 (Slight Favorite)

Tiffany Stratton (C): -110

Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat

Bianca Belair: -105 (Narrow Favorite)

IYO SKY (C): +120

Rhea Ripley: +200

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (Triple Threat)

CM Punk: -300 (Clear Favorite)

Roman Reigns: +200

Seth Rollins: +275

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre: -350

Damian Priest: +225

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Jade Cargill: -600

Naomi: +350

Rey Mysterio vs. El Americano Grande

Rey Mysterio: -150

El Americano Grande: +110

Betting odds are subject to change as the event draws closer. WrestleMania 41 airs live on Peacock April 19 & 20.