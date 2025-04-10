Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 41

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, BetOnline.ag has released the latest betting odds for the blockbuster two-night event. The odds offer insight into who the oddsmakers believe will walk out victorious on WWE’s grandest stage.
John Cena is favored to make history with a 17th world title win, but Cody Rhodes fans shouldn’t count him out.
CM Punk is the odds-on favorite in his high-stakes triple threat, signaling strong fan and industry confidence in his return storyline.
Jacob Fatu is heavily favored to dethrone LA Knight, potentially setting up a huge breakout WWE moment.
In the women’s division, Charlotte Flair narrowly edges out Tiffany Stratton, while the triple threat title picture leans slightly toward Bianca Belair.
For those unfamiliar with betting terminology:
A “-” (minus) sign denotes the favorite. The number reflects how much you must wager to win $100.
A “+” (plus) sign indicates the underdog, showing how much you’d win if you bet $100.
Here’s a full breakdown of the current odds across all major matches:
Undisputed WWE Championship
John Cena: -210 (Favorite)
Cody Rhodes (C): +160
World Heavyweight Championship
Jey Uso: -600 (Heavy Favorite)
Gunther (C): +350
WWE Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four-Way
Dominik Mysterio: -175 (Favorite)
Penta: +150
Bron Breakker (C): +350
Finn Bálor: +600
WWE United States Championship
Jacob Fatu: -700 (Strong Favorite)
LA Knight (C): +400
WWE Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair: -130 (Slight Favorite)
Tiffany Stratton (C): -110
Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat
Bianca Belair: -105 (Narrow Favorite)
IYO SKY (C): +120
Rhea Ripley: +200
CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (Triple Threat)
CM Punk: -300 (Clear Favorite)
Roman Reigns: +200
Seth Rollins: +275
Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
Drew McIntyre: -350
Damian Priest: +225
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Jade Cargill: -600
Naomi: +350
Rey Mysterio vs. El Americano Grande
Rey Mysterio: -150
El Americano Grande: +110
Betting odds are subject to change as the event draws closer. WrestleMania 41 airs live on Peacock April 19 & 20.