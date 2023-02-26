Current Favorites To Win At AEW Revolution Revealed

The preliminary betting odds for AEW’s next pay-per-view event, Revolution, have been released.

In a Sixty Minute Iron Man Match, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF is a heavy favorite to retain his title against Bryan Danielson. Wardlow will become the TNT Champion, which is the only title change expected.

The 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Sunday, March 5.

The favorites are denoted by a – sign, while the underdog is denoted by a + sign.

The following are the betting odds provided by Bet Online:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match:

MJF (champion) -5000 vs. Bryan Danielson +900

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Samoa Joe (champon) +350 vs. Wardlow -500

Texas Death Match:

Jon Moxley +650 vs. Hangman Page -300

Singles Match (Everyone is Banned From Ringside):

Chris Jericho +250 vs. Ricky Starks -400

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Jamie Hayter (champion) -1000 vs. Ruby Soho +350 vs. Saraya +500

AEW Trios Title Match:

The Elite (champions) -200 vs. The House of Black +150