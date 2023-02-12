Current Favorites to Win at WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 betting odds have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number for the underdogs represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
Mixed Tag Team Match
Edge & Beth Phoenix -450
Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +325
WWE RAW Women’s #1 Contender Match Winner – Elimination Chamber
Asuka -1250
Raquel Rodriguez +400
Liv Morgan +900
Nikki Cross +1400
Carmella +2000
Natalya +2500
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c) -2000
Sami Zayn +700
WWE United States Championship Match Winner – Elimination Chamber
Austin Theory (c) -175
Seth Rollins +200
Montez Ford +475
Bronson Reed +1200
Damian Priest +1200
Johnny Gargano +1600