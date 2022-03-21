Current Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania 38

The betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania 38 have been published by betting site 32Red.com.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Title Unification Match – Night 2

Universal Champion Roman Reigns -345 vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar +225

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match – Night 1

Becky Lynch (champion) +250 vs. Bianca Belair -400

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – Night 1

Charlotte Flair (champion) +400 vs. Ronda Rousey -770

Tag Team Match – Night 1

Logan Paul and The Miz +160 vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio -230

Anything Goes Match – Night 2

Sami Zayn +175 vs. Johnny Knoxville -250

Singles Match – Night 2

Edge +100 vs. AJ Styles -155

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Match – Night 2

Zelina Vega and Carmella (champions) +525 vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi -177 vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan +215 vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler +650

Singles Match – Night 1

Drew McIntyre -1000 vs. Baron Corbin +550

Singles Match – Night 2

Pat McAfee +106 vs. Austin Theory -134

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (champions) -230 vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs +160

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (champions) -200 vs. Street Profits +145

