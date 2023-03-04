Current Impact Wrestling Champion Reportedly Leaving For AEW Or WWE

Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie could be possibly leaving the promotion for the WWE or AEW, according to a report from PWInsider.

There is a belief within Impact Wrestling that Valkyrie will be in fact leaving the company soon. The WWE and AEW are being reported to have a heavy interest in signing Valkyrie.

Currently a free agent, Taya Valkyrie indicated a few weeks ago that she is looking for a permanent home in 2023 and could be looking to sign a full-time contract.

There is speculation that Valkyrie will end up with AEW due to the fact that her short time in WWE NXT as Franky Monet back in 2021 didn’t go very well as she was released due to budget cuts.

In addition to being a co-holder of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title, Taya Valkyrie currently holds the MLW World Featherweight Title and the Lucha Libre AAA Reina de Reinas championship.

If she signed with the WWE, she would more than likely have to drop all the championships he currently holds. If she signed with AEW, she could probably hold onto the AAA Reina de Reinas championship due to the AEW/AAA partnership.

Taya Valkyrie is currently scheduled to defend the MLW World Featherweight Championship on April 6th against Delmi Exo in NYC at War Chamber.