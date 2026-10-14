Wednesday, October 14, 2026
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Current Lineup For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has announced the lineup for its 2026 NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE), scheduled for this month.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title against Wren Sinclair. Additionally, WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller will defend his title against Tony D’Angelo. WWE SmackDown star Danhausen will host the show.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, October 31st, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will air live on the CW, on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S., and on Netflix internationally.

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