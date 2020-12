Current Lineups For Both Nights Of AEW New Year’s Smash

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, matches were announced for the upcoming New Year’s Smash editions of Dynamite on December 30th and January 6th.

Night One

* AEW World Title match: Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis) vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW Women’s Title match: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon

* Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

* Jon Moxley returns

Night Two

* AEW TNT Title match: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (w/Taz)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal

* Snoop Dogg appears

Announced for next week's #AEWDynamite New Year's Smash Night 1 pic.twitter.com/LGP4IEp0ZG — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) December 24, 2020