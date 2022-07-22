Current Plans for Paul Wight’s Return to the Ring in AEW

AEW announcer and part-time wrestler Paul Wight is reportedly rehabilitating his knee, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. In a recent interview, Wight mentioned that AEW President Tony Khan had acquired the rights to the character of “Captain Insano,” which he played in the Adam Sandler movie The Waterboy.

Wight said, “He’ll [Captain Insano] be back. The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak.”

“Let’s be honest – I don’t think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We’ll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We’ll see how I’m feeling, and we’ll see how everybody takes off with it.”

You can check out the interview below: