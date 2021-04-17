Current RAW Line Up For Monday

WWE has announced a match and segment for Monday’s RAW episode.

It was announced during tonight’s WWE SmackDown that RAW will feature Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in singles action. This match comes after Flair returned to RAW last week and attacked Asuka and new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley during their WrestleMania 37 rematch.

WWE has also announced that Drew McIntyre will be looking for answers from MVP on Monday’s RAW after he was blindsided by former RETRIBUTION members Mace and T-BAR on this week’s RAW. McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will take place in one month at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.