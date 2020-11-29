Current Status Of The Hulk Hogan Biopic

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the status of the Hulk Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth:

“There was a story leaked [two years ago] … and nobody knows for sure where the leak came from. But the information about this movie was never supposed to make the press. And since that time, although Chris has done a few interviews and made some very broad, general references to the project, there’s no official project — well, there’s an official project. There’s no official statement.

“The project is still technically in development, meaning it’s not scheduled for production. There’s no casting going on, there’s no scheduling going on. It’s still in the, I would say late stages of development. So it’s not a done deal by any stretch of the imagination. I wish it was, because I’d be out looking for a new truck. But it’s not. So I’ll be in my 1995 GMC 2500 pickup with 158,000 miles on it. But in the meantime, it’s still — it’s very much alive as a project, it’s very viable. It’s certainly in development. Things have moved so far along that it’s only a matter of time, in my opinion. But it’s not official yet.”

“And the biggest holdup right now folks, is COVID. This is a big movie, by the way. You know, it’s a wrestling-based movie, so guess what you need to have in a wrestling-based movie? A crowd! Where are you going to do that? You can’t even have more than ten people at your house for Thanksgiving right now. So until that part of it’s figured out, it’s likely that this project is going to stay kind of right where it is, which is really far down the line. I don’t want to sound like it’s not going to happen. It’s going to happen. It’s just when.”

For what it’s worth, Hogan recently posted a photo on Instagram of Hemsworth working out:

