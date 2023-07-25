Current WWE Superstar Expresses Interest In Competing Against Dave Batista

WWE star Bobby Lashley recently appeared on the Perform Podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lashley commented on a potential match against Dave Batista:

Lashley said, “I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he’s left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I’m always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that.”

Batista officially retired from wrestling following his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)