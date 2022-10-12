Currently No Plans for WWE NXT to Hold Shows in Large Venues

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently spoke with The MMA Hour for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Michaels was asked about the possibility of NXT selling out large buildings again:

“At the forefront, I’m more focused on developmental and developing the young men and women that we have pass through here and getting them prepared for the main roster. In the process, if we are able to build back this brand where we can get back into those arenas and start selling them out, that’s a bonus, but I can’t say honestly that’s the goal right now. To me, I’m focused on the development of these young men and women. But I tell you, the more people we can get that have experience that can filter through our system, it’s only going to help.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



