Curt Hawkins and His Wife Welcome Their Second Child (Photo)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE Superstar Brian “Curt Hawkins” Myers posted a picture of his wife, Elizabeth Myers, holding their second daughter on Instagram. She was born on June 26th.

Myers’ real-life best friend Matt “Zack Ryder” Cardona replied to the Instagram post, writing, “Uncle Zack is back, jack!”

