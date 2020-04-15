Curt Hawkins Comments On Being Released By WWE

Curt Hawkins wrote on Twitter about being released from WWE along with several other superstars:

Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! 🤘🏻

— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020