Former WWE star Curt Hawkins posted a teaser video to twitter last night and indicated an appearance for the Impact Slammiversary PPV on 7/18. Hawkins said “freedom is coming” in the caption of the video. He has been a free agent since being released by WWE on 4/15. Here is the full video-

Freedom is coming.

July 18th. pic.twitter.com/1gfkNTbAnB — Brian Myers (@myers_wrestling) July 3, 2020