Curtis Axel Makes His First WWE TV Appearance Since Being Released In 2020

Joe Hennig, also known as former WWE star Curtis Axel and the son of “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, made an appearance on Monday’s RAW.

Along with other producers, Axel was seen in the pull-apart brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This is Axel’s first appearance on WWE TV since he was released due to budget cuts in April of 2020.

Axel returned to SmackDown over a month ago for a backstage trial. Based on the fact that he is still working in the role and appeared on camera, he appears to have gotten the job.

He co-produced last week’s Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. match on RAW with Jamie Noble and as well as last Friday’s Ricochet and Drew Gulak vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser match on SmackDown with Kenn Doane.

