Custom WWE Championship Being Sent To NHL Stanley Cup Champions

Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the NHL Stanley Cup last night. He tweeted the following to congratulate the team.

“After 16 years, the #StanleyCup is coming back to the Sunshine state… with THIS @WWE Championship. Congratulations to @RealStamkos91 and the @TBLightning on an amazing postseason run nobody will ever forget. #GoBolts,” he wrote.

You can see a photo of the title below: