CW Anderson Recalls TNA Debut: ‘Vince Russo Called It The Best Match Of The Night’

Pro wrestling veteran CW Anderson spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including his 2004 debut match with TNA and how he got praised by Vince Russo.

Anderson said, “I worked that very first TNA match. I tagged with Tugboat’s kid. I tagged with him against Shark Boy and D-Ray. At the end of the night, I’m sitting, I’m standing there and Vince Russo is on one side and Jeff Jarrett’s on the other way. Vince Russo looks at Jeff Jarrett and goes, ‘How does CW come in off the streets and have the best match of the night?’ Jeff goes, ‘Cause he’s a hell of a worker.’ Of course, nothing ever came about that. ‘Cause I had heard from Jerry Lynn that Dutch Mantell said ‘I was too overweight and I didn’t look like I was in shape. So nothing ever came about that.”

On facing Too Cold Scorpio at Hardcore Justice 2010:

“But the thing with Scorpio was Scorpio kind of pushed and pitched for me to work him and I the same way. I had worked him at Francine’s benefit not too long before and Scorp told me that he’s only had chemistry in the ring with me with two other people and those was Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit. Another compliment that is one you can hang your hat on. So we’ve pitched each other, to work against each other and Scorp and I have the same style, which is the Japanese strong style, which when we when we’re working each other, we’re a little stiff to each other, but it’s safe. But I loved working Scorpio, great chemistry with him. I did have that one match just on YouTube where he like shoot knocked me out, where he did the moonsault into the leg drop and his ass landed on my face and knocked me out for seven minutes. It was brutal. Yeah, I didn’t breathe. I had just gotten married before that and you see my wife at the time dive in the ring and Corino dives in the ring. You hear him turn the camera off because I still was out. I didn’t breathe for like two or three minutes. Caused some brain injury from that. But, mistakes happen in wrestling. This ain’t ballet. But I love that match with Scorpio.”

You can check out Anderson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)