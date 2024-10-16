CW Anderson Talks Teaming With Brock Anderson: ‘I’m Honored To Be His Mentor’

Pro wrestling veteran CW Anderson spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including his recent career resurgence.

Anderson said, “It’s crazy that this is my 31st year and it seems like I have a resurgence in my career. Brock and I had been tagging together for almost a year now. Anybody that follows wrestling has heard of WrestleCade and the guys that run it, Tracy Myers and Brian Hawks, and we all got together one day and kind of pitched the idea about Brock and I tagging and then Arn, Brock’s dad, messaged him and wanted Brock to start tagging with me to start learning under me. Which [I’m] completely honored by that. Who wouldn’t be? So he and I have been working together for about a year now.”

On MLW:

“One day Court Bauer reached out to me and said, ‘I want to bring you guys in, are you interested?’ Court and I’ve known each other since he ran MLW back in early 2000s, and of course I’ve always thought the world of Court and the MLW product. Brock and I came in and he said he had big ideas, big plans for us and I didn’t know that we were going to be formed with BRG Brett and Bobby Fish. But when he pitched the idea to us, I was all for it. Brett’s a great up and coming young star, as well as Brock is and Bobby, everybody knows who Bobby Fish is. So I was excited to be a part of that. When he mentioned to us a couple weeks ago about renaming us the Rogue Horsemen—man, I was honored because early 2000s Dusty Rhodes give myself Steve Corino and Barry Windham the Extreme Horseman and then we brought it into MLW with Simon Diamond and Barry Windham and I’ve kind of been doing that a little bit along my career. When Steve went and signed with WWE, been keeping the Extreme Horseman thing going, but we just started a new chapter with the Rogue Horseman, man. I’m really excited.”

