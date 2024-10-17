CW Network President Stepping Down From His Role With The Company

According to Deadline, CW Network President Dennis Miller is stepping down from his role with the company just after working there for two years. It was also noted in the report that Brad Schwartz, the president of CW Entertainment, is expected to succeed him. The report then states that rumors of Millers’ exit have been circulating for the last few weeks.

Miller previously worked with Pop TV and brought TNA Wrestling to the network. He has also been known as a big proponent of wrestling and has overseen the network’s entertainment slate to include live sports deals such as ACC football, basketball, and LIV Golf. Miller signed a multiyear contract extension with the CW just last year that would have kept him with the network until 2027.