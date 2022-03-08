D-Lo Brown Comments On Segment From The Attitude Era Involving Blackface

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star D-Lo Brown talked about the D-Generation X parody of the Nation of Domination from 1998. It’s believed that the segment was pulled from the WWE Network last year due to X-Pac dressing up like Mark Henry while wearing blackface.

Here is what D-Lo had to say about the segment:

“There have been a lot of stories out there. I can tell you that none of us had any real concerns about it. In retrospect, we could have done that segment without the blackface, and I wish we had. It would have been just as good. Obviously I wished we changed that and we didn’t.”

“Looking back on it in 2022, I’m not a fan of it. But in 1997/1998, it was a way to get us to go to war. Both the factions were over enough and connected to the fans enough that we can go out there and draw money, build houses, and put up the ratings on TV. We looked at the potential matches, and that piqued our curiosity. I think people look past the obvious elephant in the room.”