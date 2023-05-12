D-Von Dudley Addresses “Liking” Adult Content On Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took to Twitter to explain some of his recent “likes” that were quickly removed last night. D-Von owed no one an explanation, but here’s what he said:

“Everyone relax. It was a joke with friends and the like button was pushed by accident. I laughed out loud about it. Not putting much into it. So again relax people. It was a joke.”

In terms of what happened, several fans on Twitter noticed that D-Von liked tweets with adult content. D-Von did nothing wrong, but that didn’t stop some wrestling fans from snickering about his “likes” being public, and some assumed he didn’t realize everyone could see them.

The “likes” didn’t last long, and as he explained, it “was a joke” and he pressed the “like” button by “accident.” That’s all there is to it.

You can check out D-Von’s tweet below: