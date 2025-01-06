D-Von Dudley Addresses Vince McMahon’s Use Of N-Word At Survivor Series 2025

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley appeared on Maven’s YouTube video to discuss several topics, including his thoughts on former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon using the N-word during a comedic segment at the 2025 WWE Survivor Series event.

Dudley said, “I don’t know what to say about that. Luckily, I wasn’t in the company [and was in TNA] during that time. I was in another organization, but damn.”

On if he had been in WWE at the time:

“I think that’d be the point in time with fear of talking to Vince like so many people have, I think that fear would be gone. I’d be like, ‘Dude, that ain’t f***ing right.’ You don’t do s**t like that. You just don’t. I don’t even like it when black people do it, but I always felt like in the movie Malcolm X, where he said, ‘A lot of these guys traded in their white sheets for suits.’ Not saying that Mr. McMahon did that. I’m not saying that at all, but a lot of people in this organization, I felt, did that.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)