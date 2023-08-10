D-Von Dudley Comments On Team 3D Reuniting At IMPACT 1000

D-Von Dudley recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, one-half of The Dudley Boyz / Team 3D spoke about reuniting the team with Bully Ray for the first time in seven years for the upcoming IMPACT 1,000th episode.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On he is very excited but is curious to see how much he has left in the tank: “I’m excited about that, I’m really am (Team 3D reunion). It’s been almost 10 years since I’ve been in the ring and it’s like riding a bike and getting off it and getting right back on it again. I think I’m excited about that. I’m waiting to see how much I got left in the tank for me to go, and you know, for me and Bubba to go back and do our thing, I can’t wait.”

On how if he gets too winded he’ll just tag in Tommy Dreamer, who will be with Team 3D that night: “And now having the opportunity to get back with Bubba and be on the 1,000th episode of IMPACT and to relive the glory that we once had, I think it’s great. I’m really looking forward to this and I’m ready to see how much — like I said earlier, how much I got left. I think there’s a lot left to go back in the ring and to do things and if I’m not mistaken Tommy (Dreamer), I believe you’re gonna be along with me. So if I breathe heavy or if I need to tag out and Bubba ain’t on the apron, I’m tagging you. I’m letting you know that (he laughed).”

On another lengthy run after IMPACT 1000: “Absolutely (he’d be open to doing it again if he feels good after IMPACT 1000). Like you always say, I want us to be KISS. I want us to really put the makeup on for the last time, go out there and hit the greatest hits, have a great time with the people, have a great time with each other and just make history again. I would love that.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.