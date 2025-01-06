D-Von Dudley Discusses Rampant Racism In Wrestling During The 70s And 80s

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley appeared on Maven’s YouTube video to discuss several topics, including how rampant racism was in wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s.

Dudley said, “In the 70s and 80s, [prejudice] was running rampant, and you saw it, storyline-wise, promos, the way some of these wrestlers were cutting them. Now, today, I don’t know. I don’t particularly know, because, again, some people are upset because they’re not getting the push or what have you. Other people, maybe they’re not just that good. I don’t know.”

