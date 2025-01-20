D-Von Dudley Names Paul Heyman Over Vince McMahon As His Greatest Boss

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took to his YouTube channel to discuss several topics, including who was his greatest boss between Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

Dudley said, “Who do I feel was the greatest boss to work for? Paul Heyman or Vincent Kennedy McMahon, it’s a landslide with Paul. I love you, Vince, don’t get me wrong, but the bond that I had with him before I met you, that kind of takes over. So I’m sorry, but no hard feelings. Paul was just somebody that made you feel connected to him. He made you feel like he genuinely cared because he did.”

On why he will always be grateful to McMahon:

“I will always be grateful to him, and I will always owe him gratitude like you wouldn’t believe, for what he’s done for me and my family. So Paul, thank you. Thank you for always being in my corner, and thank you for believing in D-Von, because without you, there would be no me.”

You can check out Dudley’s comments in the video below.

