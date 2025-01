WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley appeared on WWE Retrospective to discuss several topics, including the origin of Dudley Boyz’s famous “Get The Tables” catchphrase.

Dudley said, “When I forgot to get the tables, and [Bubba] went ‘D-Von get the table,’ and it just caught on. To this day, everywhere I go it’s ‘D-Von get the table,’ all because I forgot the spot.”

