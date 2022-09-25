D-Von Dudley Responds to Speculation About Falling Out With Bubba Ray Dudley

The Dudley Boyz have accomplished all there is to accomplish in the professional wrestling industry. They have won several championships in a variety of promotions, such as WWE, TNA Wrestling, and ECW.

D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley split up in 2016, with D-Von staying with WWE to develop into a producer and Bubba Ray joining ROH.

In an interview from last year, D-Von mentioned that WWE tried to re-sign them in 2016 after they had returned in 2015, but Bubba Ray believed that they were not being treated fairly in terms of their status.

Instead of continuing to work together as a tag team, D-Von wanted to end his career in WWE, while Bubba wanted to perform as his Bully Ray character. However, Vince McMahon did not want that to happen. D-von revealed that he and Bubba Ray no longer did business together, leading some to conclude that the two were no longer friendly.

D-Von brought up the topic of the supposed tension between them as he was being interviewed on the A2TheK Wrestling show.

“Yeah, actually, we just spoke yesterday about another autograph signing we’re going to do together. A lot of people thought that me and Bubba were at odds, and we weren’t at odds. It was just that him and I needed a break. He and I were together for 20 years. I saw him more than I saw my first two wives, which wasn’t a bad idea, trust me. Sometimes, you just need a break, and that’s what we did. We took a break, and now we’re reunited again.”

In December, Bubba Ray will compete against Matt Cardona, and D-Von will be there to support his long-time partner.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



