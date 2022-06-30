D-Von Dudley Returns to WWE with New Backstage Role

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley returned to the company this week.

It was made known in late May that Dudley would start working for the WWE NXT brand after his recovery from surgery. He had been a main roster producer ever since the summer of 2016, shortly after his time in the WWE ring had come to an end. Due to a back injury, Dudley missed significant time last year. In February, he had spinal fusion surgery.

Dudley updated his status on Twitter today, saying that he started working for the NXT brand on Tuesday night.

“This pass Tuesday night was the first time back at work since my back surgery that took me out last October. Feeling great and Glad to be back, but even more glad to be back in my new role in NXT. Love working with the new talent now. I thank God for this opportunity,” he wrote.

On June 15, Dudley was initially scheduled to start working again as a WWE Producer, but things obviously changed. “I had my stroke in 2019 and WWE gave me the time off to get better, which was great. But then I also just had back surgery, and again, WWE was very gracious enough to give me the time off to heal and things like that. I’m happy to be able to say that I’ll be going back on June 15, back to work again,” he said during an April edition of his podcast.

On May 25, Dudley, 49, finished recording his “Table Talk” podcast. Former NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis was a guest on the final episode, which can be seen below. The show ran for 120 episodes.