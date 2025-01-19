D-Von Dudley Speaks Out About Vince McMahon’s Leadership Style In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took to his YouTube channel to discuss several topics, including former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Dudley said, “In terms of Vince McMahon, some of the things I didn’t like when you did something wrong, you knew that your ass was in trouble and you had to face him. Nobody wanted to walk that hall of shame or having to listen to Vince berate them, it’s probably [because] it makes you feel like you’re a child. You’re a grown-ass man, and yet you’re getting berated like there’s no tomorrow. He makes you feel that small, but then when he wants to praise you, he makes you feel that big. So that’s one of the things I love about Vince, he has that way of — it’s like a puppeteer. He can make you happy, he can make you sad. It all depends on how you make him feel. That’s some of the qualities I like and some of the qualities I dislike of Vince.”

