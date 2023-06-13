Dabba Kato Handicap Match Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE NXT

It is now official.
Dabba Kato will be taking on two opponents at the same time tonight.
Ahead of tonight’s episode of NXT on USA, the company has officially confirmed the rumored handicap match pitting Dabba Kato against Axiom and Scrypts in a two-on-one bout.
Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.
