Dabba Kato Returns to WWE NXT and Turns on Apollo Crews (Video)

At tonight’s Vengeance Day show on Peacock, a familiar face returned to the NXT brand.

Dabba Kato, the former Commander Azeez, made an appearance at ringside during Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews. Kato appeared to be there to assist Crews by preventing Trick Williams from interfering.

However, Kato revealed his true colors after the match when he attacked Crews, betraying his former best friend. This is Dabba Kato’s first appearance on WWE TV in months.

Kato wrestled at a couple of NXT live events last month, but his last regular TV appearance, aside from some Main Event tapings, was in March.

