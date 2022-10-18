“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard Featured On AEW Dynamite Pre-Show (Video)

It’s Tuesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio for this week’s two-hour episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As always, ahead of tonight’s show, Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez check in via AEW’s official YouTube channel and other social media outlets to present the official AEW Dynamite pre-show.

Joining the duo as a special guest on the AEW Dynamite pre-show for tonight is “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Watch the official AEW Dynamite pre-show for this evening via the YouTube video embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Cincinnati, OH.