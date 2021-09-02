Daffney Passes Away At 46

Former WCW and TNA star Daffney (Shannon Spruill) has reportedly passed away at the age of 46.

The wrestling world has been concerned for Daffney’s condition after she posted an Instagram Live video on Wednesday night, where she appeared to be suicidal. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Daffney’s passing this afternoon with a message from her close friend, Lexie Fyfe.

Fyfe provided the following message to SHIMMER:

“We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister.”

Fyfe told TMZ Sports that Daffney had been battling mental issues prior to her death. She urged anyone going through similar issues to get help. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Daffney stated in her Instagram Live video that her “brain goes to Boston,” which appears to be a reference to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, and how many pro athletes donate their brains to be studied after they pass.

Daffney worked from WCW from 1999-2001, and then worked for TNA from 2008-2011. She also worked for SHINE, ROH, and many other promotions. Her career included in-ring action, managerial work, and acting. She held the WCW Cruiserweight Title on one occassion.