Daffney Social Media Tributes From The Wrestling World

Dozens of tributes to Daffney Unger (Shannon Spruill) are coming in from around the world of professional wrestling.

As noted, it was announced today by Daffney’s close friend Lexi Fyfe that the former WCW/TNA star has passed away at the age of 46 after she posted an Instagram Live video on Wednesday night where she appeared to be suicidal.

Fyfe told TMZ Sports that Daffney had been battling mental issues prior to her death. She urged anyone going through similar issues to get help. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The Scream Queen worked from WCW from 1999-2001, and then worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2008-2011. The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion also worked for SHINE, ROH, and other promotions, and it’s clear that she touched many of her peers by the number of social media tributes coming in.

Impact paid tribute to Daffney on Twitter and sent condolences to her friends & family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shannon ‘Daffney’ Spruill. We offer our sincere condolences to her friends and family,” Impact wrote.

The NWA remembered Daffney as a truly special soul in the business of pro wrestling.

They wrote, “The entire NWA would like to send our condolences to the friends and family of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger, a truly special soul in this business. RIP Daffney, you will be missed.”

AEW also paid tribute to Daffney, writing, “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Shannon Spruill. Our thoughts are with her family, her friends and her fans.”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley paid tribute to his friend and said she was far ahead of her time.

“I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. 800-273-8255,” Foley wrote.

“Crowbar” Devon Storm had a memorable run with Daffney in WCW, and appeared with her on the indies. He recalled how some of the best times from his career were with Daffney, and how they appreciated each moment.

“One of the most enjoyable and fun times of my career was working with Shannon at my side. We had *FUN* Neither of us could believe the blessing that we were given – the opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WCW. Each and every moment was appreciated by us. And we tried to make every moment *FUN* She truly lit up a room and brought smiles to everyone around her. These memories have and always will be cherished and hold a special place in my heart. Rest In Peace, God bless and love you my friend. [foldedhands emoji],” Crowbar wrote.

WWE Producer Shane Helms recalled working with Daffney in WCW. He posted a clip of Daffney hitting him with a Frankensteiner on WCW Thunder and wrote, “My favorite WCW Daffney moment. Daffney was so excited that I would put her over like this. I’m pretty sure it happened because @wcwcrowbar and I were just talking about how to get her involved in the match. Daff thanking me 8 million times at least. #RIPDaffney”

Cedric Alexander also recalled working with Daffney early in his career. He wrote, “Daffney was apart of my career from my early days with the Highspots family. She never hesitated to show me kindness, rather it be a place to crash while on the road or just fun conversation at the gimmick table. You are loved and missed #RIPDaffney”

Shayna Baszler also praised Daffney as being ahead of her time, writing, “Daff was ahead of her time. And mental health isn’t a joke. #RIPDaffney”

Francine was also very close with Daffney, and described her as being like a sister. She wrote, “My heart is heavy right now. I have no words. I will always love you Shannon. @screamqueendaff was like a sister to me and I am beyond heartbroken. I wish I could of talked to her just one more time. I pray she finds the peace that she longed for. I love you Chickie. RIP [broken heart emoji]”

Dakota Kai recalled how Daffney helped her during her first indie tour of the United States. She wrote, “During my first tour of the states, I was terrified. Daffney made everyone feel loved, welcomed and was such a truly beautiful soul [broken heart emoji] To anyone struggling, you are not alone. You are loved. Check in with your loved ones.”

Paige is another who said Daffney was ahead of her time. She also commented on looking up to Daffney. She wrote, “Daffney… you was an inspiration to many people. You was one of the women I looked up to in this business. Ahead of your time, leader of the misfits and is loved by everyone that got the pleasure to meet you.. RIP queen.. Heartbreaking.. #MentalHealthMatters”

Shotzi Blackheart posted a similar tribute to Daffney as she wrote, “RIP Daffney thank you for being my spooky inspiration. I had the biggest crush on you. I will never forget meeting you and telling you how cool I thought you were and how sweet you were to me. I scream for Daffney! [broken heart emoji]”

CM Punk didn’t mention Daffney directly but he encouraged everyone to take care and ask for help if you need it. He wrote, “Don’t feel much like tweeting about wrestling today. Remember, you’re important. Ask for help. Mental, physical, spiritual, emotional. Take care of each other.”

Below are more Daffney tributes from WWE On FOX, WWE On BT Sport, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Alexa Bliss, Scarlett, Dustin Rhodes, Tegan Nox, Indi Harwell, Gail Kim, Lio Rush, Frankie Kazarian, Melina, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Velvet Sky, Ember Moon, Lita, Titus O’Neil, Taeler Hendrix, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Matt Hardy, Angelina Love, Taz, Alicia Taylor, Big E, Cezar Bononi, Big Swole, The Blue Meanie, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya, Dax Harwood, Ricky Morton, Samuray del Sol, Kane, Franky Monet, Brandi Rhodes, Shannon Moore, Mandy Rose, Mikey Whipwreck, Kayla Braxton and Diamond Dallas Page:

