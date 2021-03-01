Daily Wrestling’s Match Madness Tournament Debuts Today – 7pm Eastern, 4pm Pacific

Today at 7pm eastern (4pm pacific, 12midnight GMT) is the PREMIERE of the Daily Wrestling ground-breaking MATCH MADNESS tournament!

A concept of quite literal wrestling every day for an entire month, see as the bracket is broken down and we find ourselves come March 31st with one winner – one champion who will hold the Daily Wrestling Medal.

The very first contest in MATCH MADNESS is one pitting an up and comer against a clever veteran in absolute peak condition, as the brash ‘Golden Boy’ AJZ (fighting out of the world famous OVW facility) takes on DAIVARI!

Then, tomorrow, we see training partners collide, as MLW star HAMMERSTONE goes one-on-one against a man every inch his match physically, the mountain of muscle CLAS! These two Arizona natives have trained together for years and will know each other inside out come bell time!

So, check into www.dailywres.com – or search for DAILY WRESTLING on YouTube – at 7pm eastern/4pm pacific/12midnight GMT to catch some first-class wrestling filmed in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada – absolutely free!