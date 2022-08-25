Daisuke Harada to Miss August 27 Pro Wrestling NOAH Show With Neck Injury

Thanks to Pro Wrestling NOAH for sending PWMania.com the following:

[Daisuke Harada out with neck injury]

Aug. 27 Nagoya event card revised

August 24, 2022

Tokyo, JAPAN—Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Daisuke Harada will be out of upcoming action due to neck injury.

This decision was based on the results of an MRI examination that Pro Wrestling NOAH regularly conducts on its wrestlers. Kai Makita General Hospital Neurosurgery Department of Spine & Spinal Cord Center Director Shunji Asamoto and other members of the medical team have diagnosed Harada’s injuries, and after discussion, have decided that Harada should not participate in the 8.27 show at Nagoya International Conference Center in Aichi.

Therefore, the event card has been revised.

Additionally, after the 9.3 Osaka N-1 Final, we will inform you again of Harada’s condition after another examination and diagnosis by the medical team.

We apologize for the inconvenience and concern for all the fans and everyone involved, but we ask for your understanding. Thank you very much.

N-1 VICTORY 2022

August 27 (Sat) Start: 17:00 Open: 15:30 Venue: Nagoya International Conference Center Event Hall

*Dark Match is scheduled to start at 16:40.

[Distribution information] – Live broadcast from 17:00 on ABEMA https://abema.tv/video/title/517-11

[All match cards] *The 5th match has been changed



Akitoshi Saito Stallion Rogers vs. Yoshiki Inamura Kaui Fujimura

<1st Match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official Match>

Kenoh vs. Anthony Green



Masa Kitamiya vs. Kinya Okada

<3rd game, N-1 VICTORY 2022 A block official game>

Hideki Suzuki vs. Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr

<4th game, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official game>

Masakatsu Funaki vs. Jack Morris



Dragon Bane Alejandro YO-HEY vs. Atsushi Kotoge Seiki Yoshioka Alpha Wolf

<6th match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 A block official match>

Kazuyuki Fujita vs. Masaaki Mochizuki

<7th match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Takashi Sugiura

<8th match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 A block official match>

Go Shiozaki vs. Masato Tanaka

<9th Match Main Event N-1 VICTORY 2022 B Block Official Match>

Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Satoshi Kojima