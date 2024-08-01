Daisy Kill Signs New Deal With The NWA

NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) recently announced that Daisy Kill has signed an exclusive contract with the company.

You can check out the full announcement below:

NWA Signs Two-Time U.S. Tag Champ Daisy Kill To Exclusive Contract

It’s All About Championships and Contracts for National Wrestling Alliance Star Daisy Kill.

Daisy Kill became a two-time NWA United States tag team champion on the July 30 episode of NWA Powerrr. Today the National Wrestling Alliance announces it has signed the star to a new, exclusive contract.

“Daisy Kill has the aura of a rock star — in a company owned by a very legitimate rock star,” says Joe Galli, referencing The Smashing Pumpkins’ lead and NWA President William Patrick Corgan.

“Daisy’s charisma and presence is undeniable,” continues Galli, NWA’s Chief Operating Officer. “His swagger and persona should only grow, making him a real force in the National Wrestling Alliance.”

The ukulele-toting crooner joined the National Wrestling Alliance in early 2023, partnering with the seven-foot-plus “Towering” Talos soon after. At NWA 75, Kill and Talos defeated The Country Gentlemen for the U.S. tag titles. Now in their second reign, they are the first two-time champs since the legendary belts were revived in the Lightning One Era.

The contract guarantees Kill remains a staple on NWA Powerrr, the company’s flagship broadcast which debuts new episodes each Tuesday on The CW. It also virtually confirms the new champion for NWA 76 in Philadelphia.

NWA 76 brings hard-hitting pro wrestling action to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena on August 31. The National Wrestling Alliance commemorates “History, Legacy and Tradition” with its biggest Signature Live Event of the year, an affordable, family-friendly celebration of its founding in 1948.

Already scheduled for NWA 76 is the fourth-annual Burke Invitational Gauntlet to crown a new No. 1 contender for the NWA Women’s World Title. Also on-deck is an epic grudge match between The Southern Six, reigning Crockett Cup winners Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton, and 2023 Crockett Cup champs Knox & Murdoch.

Tickets to NWA 76 are on sale now.