Dakota Kai and IYO SKY Crowned New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

During Monday’s RAW, SKY and Kai won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. This was a rematch from the tournament finals that Aliyah and Rodriguez won back in late August. The first match ended in a controversial fashion as Aliyah pinned Kai, who was not legal at the time. Rodriguez and Aliyah went on to win the tournament.

Following the conclusion of the match, the champions celebrated on stage, where they got a big pyro display. A few weeks ago, it was expected that this would be the result; however, at the time, it was decided to go with the babyfaces.

This is the first time that Kai and SKY have held the title together. Following their victory over Kai and SKY in the tournament finals on the August 29 RAW, Aliyah and Rodriguez held the titles for 13 officially recognized days during their first reign.

Here are some shots of the title change from the Moda Center in Portland, OR: