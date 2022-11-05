Dakota Kai and IYO SKY Crowned New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have been crowned the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Kai and SKY defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka to reclaim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Nikki Cross attacked Bliss while the referee was not looking, resulting in the title change.

As seen below, there was a pre-match backstage interview during which Bliss was distracted by the appearance of Bray Wyatt’s logo on the screen next to her. Michael Cole acknowledged Bliss and Wyatt’s past relationship and mentioned Wyatt being backstage, wondering how this might affect Bliss.

This is Damage CTRL’s second title reign. On Monday’s RAW, Asuka and Bliss began their first reign as champions by defeating Kai and SKY. They wore the straps for four days.

This is Damage CTRL's second title reign. On Monday's RAW, Asuka and Bliss began their first reign as champions by defeating Kai and SKY. They wore the straps for four days.