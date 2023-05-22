Dakota Kai Dealing With Torn ACL Injury, Could Miss Up To 9 Months Of Action

Dakota Kai will be out of action for around nine months.

Following a stint in NXT, she was let go by WWE. At last year’s WWE SummerSlam, she made a comeback as a member of Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair successfully defended the WWE Raw Women’s Title against Becky Lynch.

While Bayley has primarily competed for the RAW Women’s Title on a few different occasions, Kai and SKY have held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions throughout their time together.

The SmackDown brand selected Damage CTRL from Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft.

On the May 12 episode of SmackDown, Kai was hurt while competing with Bayley in a tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Morgan also sustained a wound during the match that may require surgery.

Kai will undergo surgery on Tuesday after sustaining an ACL tear during the match, according to a report by Dave Meltzer on F4Wonline.com.

”The injury took place in the same match on May 12 that Liv Morgan was injured in with Raquel Rodriguez & Morgan vs. Kai & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. The word was that she was injured after Morgan suffered her shoulder injury and the knee injury came in a spot where she knew Morgan was hurt and was trying to protect her.”

At this time, there is no official word regarding how long both Dakota and Liv will be out of action. Meltzer noted that Dakota is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and according to Clevelandclinic.org, ”most people recover from an ACL tear within six to nine months.”