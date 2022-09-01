Dakota Kai Discusses the Origin of New WWE Stable, Gives Major Praise to IYO SKY

In a recent interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Dakota Kai discussed the beginnings of her new stable with Bayley and IYO SKY. During their conversation, Dakota revealed that Bayley had been talking about the possibility of a faction with her for years. In late July, during WWE SummerSlam, their vision was at last brought to fruition.

“Bayley has been talking to me about this idea for years now,” Dakota revealed. “We were talking about when I was still in NXT, it was like 2018 when she first brought it up to me and then again at Evolution. We just kept like saying, ‘This needs to happen, we want this to happen so bad,’ and obviously the members changed but I was the constant.

“So I think it’s very poetic that it happened at SummerSlam and that her idea that we’ve been talking about for so long finally happened on such a big stage and with Iyo as well, it was an emotional moment for all of us that it finally happened.

Kai and SKY recently lost to new champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on this week’s RAW after reaching the finals of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Kai was extremely impressed with the former Io Shirai and stated that she is among the very best in the world at what she does.

“Some of the stuff she does in the ring is insane, I don’t know how it’s physically possible but she pulls it off somehow,” Dakota said. “She just fits so well, the three of us just have such a cool dynamic. Bayley is amazing, she’s such a great leader and I’ve always loved watching what she does, so to be under her wing and alongside one of the best female wrestlers, or best wrestlers period in the world, it’s such a cool group.”

This coming Saturday, at WWE Clash at The Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Kai, SKY, and Bayley will be teaming up for a match against Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. They have never worked together as a faction before, so this will be their debut.