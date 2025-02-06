Dakota Kai Nearing WWE Return After Concussion Setback

WWE is set to welcome back a sidelined star, as PWInsider.com reports that Dakota Kai is “on the cusp of returning.”

Kai was last seen in action on the January 20th episode of Raw, where she teamed with IYO SKY against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. During the match, she suffered a concussion, with speculation suggesting the injury may have resulted from a rough bump on a missile dropkick.

Last month, WWE pulled Kai off the road to recover, but the company now hopes to have her back with the Raw brand within the next few weeks. One source indicated that she could return by the end of the month, if not sooner.